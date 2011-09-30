TORONTO, Sept 30 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 2011 low against its U.S. counterpart near the end of the session on Friday amid month-end and quarter-end rebalancing and worries about global growth.

At 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was at C$1.0483, or 95.39 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0366 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.47 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)