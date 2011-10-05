TORONTO, Oct 5 The Canadian dollar briefly firmed to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs data boosted risk appetite.

U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in September, above economists' expectations of 75,000, a report by a payrolls processor showed. For more see [ID:nEAPA50EH0].

At 8:26 a.m. (1226 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 stood at C$1.0527 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.02 U.S. cents, up from Tuesday's North American session close at C$1.0549 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.80 U.S. cents. It had briefly climbed as high as C$1.0498 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.26 U.S. cents, a session high, immediately after the data was released. (Editing by James Dalgleish)