TORONTO, Oct 7 The Canadian dollar extended gains against its U.S. counterpart in early trade on Friday after the U.S. payrolls report came in far stronger than expected, buoying investor appetite for riskier assets.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 climbed to a session high C$1.0262 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.45 U.S. cents, immediately after the data was released, up from Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0378 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.36 U.S. cents.