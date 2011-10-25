TORONTO, Oct 25 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada left rates unchanged and dropped any mention of the need to raise rates amid a weak global economy.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rapidly sank to a session low of C$1.0060 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.40 U.S. cents, below the pre-announcement level near Monday's North American session close at C$1.0031 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.69 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)