TORONTO, Nov 10 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high on Thursday after Canada posted a surprise trade surplus in September on energy exports. [ID:N1E7A90DQ]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to C$1.0177 versus the greenback, or 98.26 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's close at C$1.0217 or 97.88 U.S. cents.

The data bolstered an already stronger currency as global stocks and the euro stabilized on hopes new governments being formed in Italy and Greece would avert a euro zone break up. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)