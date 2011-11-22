TORONTO Nov 22 The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after data showed Canadian consumers spent more than expected on retail purchases in September.

The currency CAD=D4 briefly firmed to C$1.0365 against the greenback, or 96.48 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0392 just before the report and Monday's close at C$1.0378.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)