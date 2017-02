TORONTO, Nov 30 The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level in more than two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after data showed Canada's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter. [ID:nSCLUME71U]

The currency CAD=D4 touched a session high of C$1.0152 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.50 U.S. cents, its firmest level since Nov. 14. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)