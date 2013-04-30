TORONTO, April 30 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after domestic GDP data was stronger-than-expected.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0103 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.98 U.S. cents, stronger than shortly before the data was released and stronger than Monday's finish at C$1.0116, or 98.85 U.S. cents.