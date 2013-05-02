TORONTO May 2 The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar early on Thursday after the domestic economy posted a surprise trade surplus.

The currency firmed to C$1.0060 to the greenback, or 99.40 U.S. cents, after Statistics Canada said growing exports led to a C$24 billion surplus in March. It closed at C$1.0081, or 99.20 U.S. cents on Wednesday.