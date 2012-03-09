BRIEF-Gevo announces pricing of $11.9 mln public offering of stock and warrants
* Gevo announces pricing of $11.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants
TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar turned positive against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data offset an unexpectedly weak domestic employment number.
The Canadian currency firmed to a session high of C$0.9880 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0121 after the U.S. report. This was up from Thursday's close at C$0.9911 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0090. Canada's dollar improved from C$0.9915 just before the U.S. data was released. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Gevo announces pricing of $11.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants
* Apple Inc files final pricing term sheet related to offering of 4.300% notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021