TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar extended gains against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in five months in February and German business sentiment improved to its highest level in nearly two years.

The Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9890 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0111, up from Monday's North American session close at C$0.9927 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0074. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)