TORONTO, March 16 The resource-heavy Canadian dollar turned positive on Friday against its U.S. counterpart after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 10 months in February.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), the Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9910 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0090, up from Thursday's North American close at C$0.9922 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0079. The currency was at C$0.9923 before the data was released. (Editing by James Dalgleish)