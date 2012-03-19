TORONTO, March 19 The commodity-linked Canadian dollar advanced against the U.S. currency on Monday, helped by a rebound in gold and copper prices and a broader rally in North American equities.

The Canadian dollar hit a North American session high at C$0.9862 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0140, up from Friday's North American session close at C$0.9919 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0082.

(Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)