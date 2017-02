TORONTO, March 22 The Canadian dollar slid back to parity with the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Canadian retail sales data for January came in below expectations.

The Canadian dollar hit break even with the U.S. dollar at $1.000, its lowest level since March 7. It was at C$0.9974 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0026, immediately before the release. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)