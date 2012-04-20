TORONTO, April 20 Canada's dollar pared gains slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed Canada's inflation rate in March fell to 1.9 percent from 2.6 percent in February.

The Canadian dollar sagged to around C$0.9925 against the greenback, or $1.0076, a hair weaker than C$0.9912 just before the release of the report. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$0.9952 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0048. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)