TORONTO, April 25 The Canadian dollar extended gains against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated its promise to leave U.S. interest rates on hold until at least late 2014, a week after the Bank of Canada signaled it may withdraw stimulus.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$0.9845 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0154, shortly after the Fed announcement. It had been at C$0.9852 immediately before the Fed's release. It was up from Tuesday's finish at C$0.9880 against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)