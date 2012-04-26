US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after soft U.S. jobs data offset the currency's overnight surge to a seven-month high.
The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$0.9840 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0163 after unexpectedly soft U.S. jobless claim data, compared with Wednesday's close at C$0.9835 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0168. Overnight the currency hit C$0.9806, its strongest level since Sept. 19. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 President Donald Trump's order on financial regulations issued on Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on potential regulatory and legislative reforms in 120 days, a White House official said.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Key world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities near record highs, amid data showing the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.