TORONTO May 1 The Canadian dollar firmed slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed U.S. factory activity expanded in April, an encouraging sign after a string of weaker-than-expected economic reports in recent weeks.

The currency strengthened to C$0.9873 versus the greenback, or $1.0130, after the release, from around C$0.9887, or $1.0114 heading into the data. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)