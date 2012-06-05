TORONTO, June 5 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 1 percent, but signaled it may have to raise it later.

The Canadian currency firmed to C$1.0383 against the U.S. dollar, or 96.31 U.S. cents, shortly after the announcement, up slightly from Monday's close at C$1.0397, versus the greenback, or 96.18 U.S. cents. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)