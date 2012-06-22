BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
TORONTO, June 22 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Friday after domestic data showed Canada's annual inflation rate in May eased to 1.2 percent from 2.0 percent in April.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0301 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.08 U.S. cents, moving from around C$1.0285 just before the data's release. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production