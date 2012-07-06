TORONTO, July 6 Canada's dollar briefly touched a session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed Canada's economy added a forecast-beating 7,300 new jobs in June.

The Canadian currency firmed to a session high of C$1.0140 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.62 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than C$1.0151 just before the data's release.

(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by W Simon)