Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's dollar hit a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June.
The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0185 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.18 U.S. cents, after touching a session high of C$1.0140 in the immediate aftermath of a Canadian jobs report that showed the economy added 7,300 jobs in June, slightly ahead of consensus. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering