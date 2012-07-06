TORONTO, July 6 Canada's dollar hit a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June.

The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0185 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.18 U.S. cents, after touching a session high of C$1.0140 in the immediate aftermath of a Canadian jobs report that showed the economy added 7,300 jobs in June, slightly ahead of consensus. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)