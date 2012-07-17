TORONTO, July 17 The Canadian dollar touched a session low on Tuesday after data showed Canadian factory sales unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in May from April.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0161 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.42 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0156 just before the report's release. The Canadian dollar ended Monday's North American session at C$1.0147 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.55 U.S. cents. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)