The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0126, or 98.76 U.S. cents, down from its close of C$1.0078 against the U.S. dollar, or 99.23 U.S. cents on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)