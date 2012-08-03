TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's dollar rose to a session high against the U.S. currency on Friday after U.S. data showed employment grew more in July than the market expected although an increase in the jobless rate supported hopes of more stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.0009 against the U.S. currency, or 99.91 U.S. cents, up from around C$1.0032 just before the data's release. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$1.0072 against the U.S. currency, or 99.29 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)