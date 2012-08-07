BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
TORONTO Aug 7 Canada's dollar firmed to its strongest level in nearly three months against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, boosted by last week's strong U.S. jobs data and the European Central Bank's pledge to support bond markets in the struggling euro zone.
The Canadian currency climbed to a near three-month high at C$0.9972 against the greenback, or $1.0028, its strongest level since May 11. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Thursday on a perceived lack of progress on U.S. tax reform and public spending, while Wednesday's more dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve meeting minutes continued to weigh on the greenback.