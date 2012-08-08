BRIEF-AURCANA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 10 MLN UNITS
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
TORONTO Aug 8 The Canadian dollar hit a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday on rising expectations the European Central Bank will ultimately step in to boost the euro zone's flagging economy.
The Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9957 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0043. It was the currency's highest level versus the greenback since touching C$0.9954, or $1.0046, on May 11. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Samson Resources confirms global settlement joint plan of reorganization and moves toward emergence from Chapter 11
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.