The Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9957 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0043. It was the currency's highest level versus the greenback since touching C$0.9954, or $1.0046, on May 11. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)