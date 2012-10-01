BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
TORONTO Oct 1 The Canadian dollar traded little changed on Monday following the release of data showing the Canadian producer price index slipped 0.1 percent in August from July.
The currency traded at C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0171, after the data, unchanged from its close on Friday.
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------