FOREX-Dollar drifts as impact from Fed minutes and Mnuchin fade, Aussie slips
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
TORONTO Oct 4 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after the Bank of Canada repeated language that confirms it is still looking at the possibility of raising interest rates.
The currency firmed to a session high of C$0.9834 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0169. It closed at C$0.9881 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0120, on Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar's rise also coincided with a news conference by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.