UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's dollar rose versus its U.S. counterpart on Friday after jobs data that showed the North American labor market improved in September.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high of C$0.9764 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0242, soon after the U.S. and Canadian data was released, compared to C$0.9810, or C$1.0194, minutes earlier.
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.