CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
TORONTO Oct 15 The Canadian dollar hit a session low versus the U.S. currency on Monday after retail sales data from the United States suggested stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.
The Canadian dollar was at C$0.9770 to the greenback, or $1.0235, soon after the 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) data release. It closed at C$0.9793 on Friday and was at C$0.9780 just before the numbers.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
* Purchase applications at weakest since November (Adds details from latest data, link to graphic)
Feb 22 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, due to losses in the energy sector, a day after climbing to fresh record-highs.