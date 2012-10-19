BRIEF-Fitch says 'bad bank' may push India loan clean-up
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
TORONTO Oct 19 The Canadian dollar brushed off soft Canadian inflation data released on Friday, barely moving after having softened earlier in the session.
The currency changed hands for C$0.9895 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0106, in the minutes after the release of annual inflation data for September that showed little change from the prior month. It had closed at C$0.9849 on Thursday.
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio