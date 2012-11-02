TORONTO Nov 2 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October even as Canadian hiring slowed.

The Canadian currency traded as strong as C$0.9955 to the greenback, or $1.0045, its strongest level since Oct. 26.

It had traded at C$0.9981, or $1.0018, just before the jobs reports were released, and closed Thursday's North American session at C$0.9968, or $1.0032.