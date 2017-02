TORONTO Nov 5 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. currency on Monday after data showed the value of Canadian building permits dipped sharply in September.

The currency was at C$0.9975 to the greenback, or $1.0025, minutes after the release, after trading around C$0.9964 just before.

The data from Statistics Canada showed lower construction intentions in all three components of the non-residential sector.