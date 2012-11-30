US STOCKS-Wall St record rally wobbles as banks, energy stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO Nov 30 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$0.9954 to the U.S. dollar on Friday after unexpectedly weak Canada gross domestic product data.
The country's economy grew at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent in the third quarter as exports declined and business investment tapered off.
The currency had traded at C$0.9945 just before the data was released, and closed at C$0.9928, or $1.0073 on Thursday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 5.6% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.54 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BONN, Germany, Feb 16 The United States, South Korea and Japan issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning North Korea's test firing of a ballistic missile and saying Pyongyang should face an "even stronger" international response for violating U.N. resolutions.