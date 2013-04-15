TORONTO, April 15 The Canadian dollar tumbled on Monday to its weakest level against the U.S. currency in three weeks, as commodity prices plunged on weaker-than-expected Chinese data.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0241 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.65 U.S. cents on Monday, about a cent off Friday's finish at C$1.0138, or 98.64 U.S. cents.