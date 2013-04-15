PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, April 15 The Canadian dollar tumbled on Monday to its weakest level against the U.S. currency in three weeks, as commodity prices plunged on weaker-than-expected Chinese data.
The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0241 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.65 U.S. cents on Monday, about a cent off Friday's finish at C$1.0138, or 98.64 U.S. cents.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)