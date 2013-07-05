TORONTO, July 5 The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 21 months on Friday after North American jobs data showed Canada losing a modest 400 jobs and the U.S. labor market steadily improving.

The Canadian dollar retreated to C$1.0609 versus the strengthening greenback, or 94.26 U.S. cents, below levels immediately before the data was released and below Thursday's finish at C$1.0521 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.05 U.S. cents.