TORONTO Aug 23 The Canadian dollar briefly softened to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after Canadian inflation data rose less than expected.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0569 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.62 U.S. cents after the data was released, but quickly pared losses.

The currency was still weaker, however, compared with Thursday's finish at C$1.0516, or 95.09 U.S. cents.