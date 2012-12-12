TORONTO Dec 12 The Canadian dollar touched its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly two months on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and said it would keep buying bonds.

The Canadian dollar hit a session high of C$0.9830 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0173 after the statement. It was trading around C$0.9850, or $1.0152 just before the announcement.