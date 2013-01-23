BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Jan 23 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and said a future rate hike was "less imminent" as it reduced its growth forecasts.
The Canadian dollar traded at C$0.9972 to the greenback, or $1.0028, compared with C$0.9930 just before the central bank news and C$0.9927 at Tuesday's North American close.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.