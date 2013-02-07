US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO Feb 7 The Canadian dollar eased to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after data showed the value of Canadian building permits registered its biggest two-month drop in at least 24 years.
South of the border, data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and a significant fall in U.S. nonfarm productivity.
Following the flurry of reports, Canada's currency hit a session low of C$0.9969 versus the greenback, or $1.0031, from around C$0.9957, or $1.0043, immediately before the data.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.