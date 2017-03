TORONTO Feb 19 The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level since late July on Tuesday after the release of unexpectedly weak Canadian wholesale trade data.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0135 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.67 U.S. cents, from its North American close on Friday at C$1.0061 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.39 U.S. cents. Most Canadian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.