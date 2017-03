TORONTO Feb 22 The Canadian dollar softened to its weakest level in seven months against the U.S. dollar after inflation and retail sales data that came in below forecast.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0230 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.75 U.S. cents, weaker than the C$1.0210, or 97.94 U.S. cents shortly before the data was released. The currency finished Thursday's North American session at C$1.087, or 98.16 U.S. cents.