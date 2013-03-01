BRIEF-White Gold reports C$10 mln private placement of flow-through common shares
* White Gold Corp. Announces c$10 million private placement of flow-through common shares
TORONTO, March 1 The Canadian dollar pared some early losses on Friday after data on Canadian fourth-quarter and December growth was in line with forecasts.
The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0323 to the greenback, or 96.87 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0334 just before the GDP data was released and $1.0314 at Thursday's North American close.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.