DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, March 8 The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply to a session high on Friday after much higher-than expected jobs growth in February in both Canada and its main trading partner, the United States.
The currency traded at C$1.0256 to the greenback, or 97.50 U.S. cents, after the employment data, compared with C$1.0288 just before the release and C$1.0294 at Thursday's North American close.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.