TORONTO May 29 The Canadian dollar briefly hit its strongest level this session but quickly returned to its status quo on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and maintained its view that a hike is the likely next move.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0355, or 96.57 U.S. cents, versus the U.S. dollar after the news, before weakening back to C$1.0375. It was at C$1.8367 just before the announcement and closed at C$1.0395 on Tuesday.