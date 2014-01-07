TORONTO Jan 7 The Canadian dollar hit a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after Canada posted a much larger than expected trade deficit, knocking market hopes that the beleaguered export sector might be starting to recover.

The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, touched C$1.0719, or 93.29 U.S. cents shortly after the data was released.

That was its weakest level since Dec. 30.