BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
TORONTO, June 4 The Canadian dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after North American trade data showed both U.S. and Canadian trade deficits widened in April.
The Canadian dollar retreated to C$1.0317 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.92 U.S. cents, softer than immediately before the data and also weaker than Monday's finish at C$1.0278 vs US$, or 97.30 U.S. cents.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
BERLIN, March 7 German industrial orders fell 7.4 percent in January, their biggest monthly fall in eight years due to a slump in domestic and euro zone demand, though the economy ministry said it expected a rebound later this year.