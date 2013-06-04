TORONTO, June 4 The Canadian dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after North American trade data showed both U.S. and Canadian trade deficits widened in April.

The Canadian dollar retreated to C$1.0317 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.92 U.S. cents, softer than immediately before the data and also weaker than Monday's finish at C$1.0278 vs US$, or 97.30 U.S. cents.