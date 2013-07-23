DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, July 23 The Canadian dollar firmed to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a month on Tuesday after Canadian retail sales data came in stronger than expected.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0298 versus the greenback, or 97.11 U.S. cents after higher auto sales helped drive retail sales 1.9 percent higher in May from April, the biggest jump in more than three years. The currency was up from Monday's North American session close at C$1.0344, or 96.67 U.S. cents.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.