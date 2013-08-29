TORONTO Aug 29 The Canadian dollar softened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy accelerated more quickly than expected in the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar eased to C$1.0516 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.09 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the data was released and softer than Wednesday's North American finish at C$1.0485, or 95.37 U.S. cents.